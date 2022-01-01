Go
Toast

Joe's Cafe

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun and dishes.

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

2691 Barataria Blvd • $

Avg 4 (687 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Breast Po Boy$10.36
Buttermilk Waffle$3.85
1 Belgian buttermilk waffle with butter and syrup. Try one of our delicious toppings.
Chicken & Waffle$9.88
Joes version of a sweet buttermilk waffle topped with homemade chicken strips-
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich$6.90
Available on toast, biscuit or seeded bun. Croissants available at select locations ($1.10). All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2.20 and includes drink and chips.
Dozen Mixed Donuts$11.99
Country Fried Steak$12.08
Served with white or brown gravy with 2 sides & garlic bread.
Egg Breakfast Sandwich$3.28
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and egg. Add cheese $1
Bowl Crawfish and Corn Soup$9.84
Fall into one of our homemade soups...yummy yummy filled with delicious crawfish swimming in a secret soup recipe.
Country Fried Steak$10.43
2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice. Served with white or brown gravy.
Mixed Single Donut$1.49
Try one of our many classic mixed donuts made fresh daily by our own gifted Donut Artist
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Delivery
Gift Cards
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2691 Barataria Blvd

Marrero LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.

New Orleans Original Daiquiri

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

New Orleans Original Daiquiris

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Joe's Cafe

No reviews yet

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston