Go
Toast

Joe's Cafe

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun and dishes.

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

3616 N Causeway Blvd • $

Avg 4 (574 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich 2 Strips$3.28
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and bacon. Add egg $1 or add cheese $1
Sausage Sandwich$3.28
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and sausage. Add egg $1.10 or add cheese $.85
Breakfast Quesadilla$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Beignets Hot Glazed (4 per order))$4.49
Single Donut Hole$0.25
Country Breakfast$8.08
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
Side Sausage$2.36
all natural golden brown mild pork sausage patty...yummy alone or on one of our homemade biscuits with egg and cheese
Side One Egg$1.10
Side Grits Small$1.37
Creamy Grits such a Southern Staple served in cup or bowl.
Hashbrowns$1.96
Try our Shredded Hash Browns mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

3616 N Causeway Blvd

Metairie LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

French Press Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Riccobono's Peppermill

No reviews yet

A local family favorite for over 40 years in the heart of Metairie .Breakfast, Classic Italian & Seafood passed down through the generations of the Riccobono family.

French Truck Coffee

No reviews yet

You make the groceries, we'll make the coffee!

Parran's Poboys

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston