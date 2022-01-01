Go
Joe's Cafe

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun and dishes.

2201 Veterans Blvd

Popular Items

Side One Egg$1.10
Side Bacon$2.36
Crispy Bacon served along side many choices or add to any of our yummy sandwiches.
Country Breakfast$8.08
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
Side White Toast$1.84
Club$8.74
Turkey, ham, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato and cheese served on Texas Toast. All sandwiches can be made as a combo for an additional $2 and includes drink and chips.
Hashbrowns$1.96
Try our Shredded Hash Browns mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor.
Beignets Hot Glazed (4 per order))$4.49
Fish 3 Piece Filet$4.38
Side Sausage$2.36
all natural golden brown mild pork sausage patty...yummy alone or on one of our homemade biscuits with egg and cheese
Cajun Eggrolls w/ Pepper Jelly$8.49
A big seller at Joe's if you like spicy, this is for you. Egg Rolls stuffed with shrimp, crawfish, seasoning and cheeses, deep fried to perfection, Served with Pepper Jelly for dipping
Location

Kenner LA

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
