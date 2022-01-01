Go
Joe's Cafe

Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.

857 Terry Pkwy

Popular Items

Hashbrowns$1.96
Try our Shredded Hash Browns mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor.
Side Bacon$2.36
Crispy Bacon served along side many choices or add to any of our yummy sandwiches.
Beignets Hot Glazed (4 per order))$4.49
Cajun Eggrolls w/ Pepper Jelly$8.49
A big seller at Joe's if you like spicy, this is for you. Egg Rolls stuffed with shrimp, crawfish, seasoning and cheeses, deep fried to perfection, Served with Pepper Jelly for dipping
Country Breakfast$8.08
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
Breakfast Quesadilla$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
French Toast Breakfast$8.52
3 slices of Texas toast dipped into our own special French mix, grilled to perfection then topped with powder sugar, Served with 2 eggs, any style and choice of meat, Bacon ham, sausage or smoked sausage.
Pancake Breakfast$8.78
2 buttermilk pancakes, 2 eggs. Choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham. (Upcharge for other meat options)
Three Egg Omelet$7.64
Build your own 3-egg omelet. Served with choice of cheese and includes toast, biscuit or croissant.
Side Grits Large$2.18
Location

Terrytown LA

Sunday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 10:00 pm
