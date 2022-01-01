Joe's Cafe

Go
Our mission is to stick to the basics by offering our customers homemade cooking, starting with our famous donuts. We start our mornings mixing our own secret donut recipe to serve up a variety of favorites.
We also focus the same amount of attention to the quality of our food. We are committed to giving our customers a fresh home cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our hearty and flavorful breakfast plates are served all day long. For lunch or dinner, try our delicious handcrafted signature burger on a sweet sourdough bun! Or you can try a variety of favorite comfort food dinners and local favorites including Creole, Cajun dishes.

HAMBURGERS • DONUTS

1020 Westbank Expy • $

Popular Items

Sausage Sandwich$3.28
Buttermilk biscuit (or other bread choice) and sausage. Add egg $1.10 or add cheese $.85
Breakfast Quesadilla$5.48
Scrambled eggs, cheese, and meat, served on a flour tortilla. Comes with one sour cream and one salsa
Beignets Hot Glazed (4 per order))$4.49
Three Egg Omelet$7.64
Build your own 3-egg omelet. Served with choice of cheese and includes toast, biscuit or croissant.
Double Pork Chop Breakfast$10.17
Grilled or Fried double pork chop, 2 eggs, grits or hash browns with bread of choice.
Country Breakfast$8.08
2 eggs, choice of sausage, smoked sausage, bacon or ham, grits or hash browns with toast, biscuit or croissant*
Pint Orange Juice$2.31
Side Bacon$2.36
Crispy Bacon served along side many choices or add to any of our yummy sandwiches.
Cajun Eggrolls w/ Pepper Jelly$8.49
A big seller at Joe's if you like spicy, this is for you. Egg Rolls stuffed with shrimp, crawfish, seasoning and cheeses, deep fried to perfection, Served with Pepper Jelly for dipping
Hashbrowns$1.96
Try our Shredded Hash Browns mixed with anything form the omelet menu for extra flavor.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Takeout

1020 Westbank Expy

Westwego LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
