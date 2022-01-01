Go
Joe's Griddle 'n Grill

Joes G&G is located on the south side of Harrisonburg, VA. Right off of Exit 243 on Route 11 is where you will find our made from scratch meals, handmade milkshakes and smiles from our staff.

3355 S Main St.

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy$6.99
Choice of sausage or chip beef gravy.
Patty Melt$10.99
Half-pound burger with grilled onions and melted cheese served on a toasted sour dough bread.
Roast Beef Dinner$12.99
Milkshake$3.99
Breakfast English Muffin$7.99
English muffin served with your choice of meat or 2 eggs.
The Meat Omelet$9.99
3 egg omelet with chopped bacon, ham, sausage and stuffed with cheddar cheese.
Steak-N-Cheese$10.99
Grilled tender steak with green peppers, onions and melted cheese, served with lettuce and tomato on a toasted 12 inch sub roll.
The Burger$9.99
Juicy, grilled half-pound burger served on a toasted Kaiser roll with mayo, leaf lettuce and tomato.
Grilled Cheese$4.99
American cheese between two slices of white bread grilled until the cheese is perfectly melted.
Veggie Omelet$7.99
3 egg omelet filled with cheddar cheese, sautéed tomato, onion, sweet peppers and fresh spinach.
3355 S Main St.

Harrisonburg VA

Sunday12:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 am - 3:58 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 3:58 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 3:58 am
Thursday12:00 am - 3:58 am
Friday12:00 am - 3:58 am
Saturday12:00 am - 3:59 am
