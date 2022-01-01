Go
Joe's Italian foods & Pizza

The food we serve at Joe's Italian Foods is healthy and delicious. Our ingredients are fresh and we cater to all types of dietary requirements. Check out our flavorful menu and get in touch to make a reservation!

821 north section st

Popular Items

1/2 Bosco Sticks$5.98
3 cheese filled breadsticks, baked to golden brown, smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.
Full Breadsticks$5.20
Enjoy 5 of our made from scratch breadsticks with your choice of sauce.
Cheese Tortellini w/Rosa Sauce$12.22
When meat sauce and Alfredo unite.  We take our homemade meat sauce and add it to our homemade Alfredo for the perfect combination to top your Cheese Tortellini dish. 
1/2 Garden Salad$3.64
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, tomato, croutons, with your choice of dressing.
Small Calzone$10.40
The CALZONE is a traditional pizza turnover stuffed with mozzarella cheese and 3 pizza toppings of your choice.
Served with a side of our homemade meat sauce.
5 Layer Chocolate Cake$4.42
Five layers of dark chocolate cake sandwiched with smooth chocolate filling and finished with elegant, dark chocolate ganache.
Spaghetti w/Meat Sauce$10.39
Spaghetti noodles covered in our homemade meat sauce.  A favorite way to eat our spaghetti.
Full Bosco Sticks$7.02
5 cheese filled breadsticks, baked to golden brown, smothered in garlic butter and parmesan cheese. Served with your choice of sauce.
14" Cheese Pizza$12.22
We start with our fresh made pizza dough, then top it with our signature pizza sauce, and finish with mozzarella cheese.
French Bread w/Pesto$1.82
Hot French Bread served with Pesto and Oil. Our Pesto is made with basil, pine nuts, olive oil, and parmesan cheese. The perfection combination to start your meal.
Location

Sullivan IN

Sunday11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
