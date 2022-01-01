Joe's Italian foods & Pizza
The food we serve at Joe's Italian Foods is healthy and delicious. Our ingredients are fresh and we cater to all types of dietary requirements. Check out our flavorful menu and get in touch to make a reservation!
821 north section st
Popular Items
Location
821 north section st
Sullivan IN
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Acorn Grill
Order Online for carryout or delivery
Pizza Villa
Come in and enjoy!
Jo Etta's Pizza Villa
Come in and enjoy!
Francisco De Borja Coffee
Come in and enjoy!