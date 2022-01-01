Go
Toast

Joe's Italian Restaurant & Bar

Proudly Serving Authentic Italian Cuisine in Orange County for Over 35 Years!

25672 Crown Valley Pkwy • $$

Avg 3.5 (99 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Pizza$19.99
Two Meatballs$6.99
Garden Salad$6.99
Caesar Salad$13.99
Chicken Parmigiana$27.99
Large Works Pizza$26.99
Spaghetti$17.99
Lina Rolls$12.99
Medium Pizza$18.99
Peppino Pepperoni Bread$13.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

25672 Crown Valley Pkwy

Ladera Ranch CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Whealthy

No reviews yet

Next Level Grill!

The Sweet Hand with Dessert Divas

No reviews yet

Come in and get a taste of the sweet life!

Taco Mesa

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cosmo's Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

We are a local family-run restaurant with an exciting location in South Orange County. Come and join us for delicious authentic Italian food in a warm and friendly atmosphere!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston