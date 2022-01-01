Go
Joe's Station House Pizza Pub

A locally owned modern/traditional pizzeria featuring handmade pizzas, rolls, and quality bar fare!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

305 S Veterans Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.3 (962 reviews)

Popular Items

FAMILY SZ (16") TAVERN STYLE$20.50
ROLL Italian Beef
thin sliced italian beef - mozzarella - baked - garlic butter - au jus dip
JUMBO TENDERS
BRiCK STiX$10.00
DETROiT SQUARE dough - garlic butter - iTALiAN seasoning - mozzarella - carameliZed edge
Dough Nuggets$8.00
fresh dough-fried-tossed garlic parmesan
MEDIUM (12") TAVERN STYLE$13.25
LARGE (14") Pizza$12.00
Ranch$0.80
CUSTOM PiZZA
Build your own ROUND PiZZA
GO BiG for BEST VALUE - Toppings are the same price no matter the size - 1/2 toppings charged as whole.
LARGE (14") TAVERN STYLE$16.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

305 S Veterans Pkwy

Normal IL

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

