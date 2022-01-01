Go
Toast

Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop

Come on in and enjoy!

6030 Torresdale Ave

No reviews yet

Location

6030 Torresdale Ave

Torresdale PA

Sunday10:00 am - 7:15 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:15 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:15 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:15 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:15 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Taste of Brazil

No reviews yet

An unique dining experience and authentic
Brazilian cuisine. Taste every moment!

Rolling Thunder Skating Center

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse

No reviews yet

We didn't invent barbecue, we perfected it!

City Distilling

No reviews yet

you belong to the city.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston