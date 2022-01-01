Joe's Steaks + Soda Shop
Come on in and enjoy!
6030 Torresdale Ave
Location
6030 Torresdale Ave
Torresdale PA
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Taste of Brazil
An unique dining experience and authentic
Brazilian cuisine. Taste every moment!
Rolling Thunder Skating Center
Come in and enjoy!
Sweet Lucy's Smokehouse
We didn't invent barbecue, we perfected it!
City Distilling
you belong to the city.