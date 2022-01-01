Go
Toast

Joe's Taco Lounge & Salsaria

Serving classic Mexican and Cali-Mexican treats to our Southern Marin community for the past 30 years.

FRENCH FRIES

382 Miller Ave • $$

Avg 4 (1277 reviews)

Popular Items

Carne Asada Burrito$10.95
grilled steak w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa fresca
Grilled Chicken Burrito$9.50
black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa negra
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.50
Perrito$5.95
black beans, rice, and cheese
Taco Lounge Chips / Salsa$2.50
Carnitas Burrito$9.50
braised and shredded pork w/ black beans, rice, jack cheese, and avo-tomatillo salsa
B.R.C. Burrito$7.95
black beans, rice, jack cheese, and salsa fresca
Grilled Fish Tacos$10.95
Pacific snapper w/ salsa fresca, habanero mayo, cabbage, and lime
2 oz Salsas
Guacamole and Chips$8.95
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

382 Miller Ave

Mill Valley CA

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:31 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Watershed

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Super Duper Burgers

No reviews yet

Fast food burgers. Slow food values.

The Cantina

No reviews yet

Great Mexican Food

The Depot Cafe & Bookstore

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston