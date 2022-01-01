Joe's Restaurant

Go
PIZZA

4699 NE Woodson Lane

Avg 3.5 (17 reviews)

Popular Items

Kale Salad
Organic Lacinato kale, golden raisins, lemon, pecorino romano, pine nuts, maldon sea salt. -V (can be made vegan)
NY Cheese$19.00
tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh
mozzarella, grana padana,
olive oil, basil. -V
Margherita$19.00
Neapolitan classic of tomato, olive oil, mozzarella and basil
Braised Meatballs$2.00
House recipe meatballs made with pork and beef and served in marinara with Parmigiano Reggiano
Truffle Polenta Fries$2.00
Truffle polenta fries served with marinara or Kefir Ranch. -V
Bolognese
8 hour slow simmer of beef, pork, San Marzano tomatoes, wine, vegetables & herbs with radiatore pasta. Finished with Parmigiano-Reggiano & fresh parsley.
Pepperoni Pie$20.00
Red sauce, mozzarella grande, DOUBLE ezzo pepperoni, Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Custom Pie
Caesar
Hearts of romaine, classic dressing, croutons, Parmigiano-Reggiano
Joe's Salad
Organic Artisanal lettuces, grape tomato, red onion, pippara peppers, grana padana, and house Italian dressing. -V (can be made vegan)
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Location

4699 NE Woodson Lane

Bainbridge Island WA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
