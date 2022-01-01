Go
Joes Barbecue

Barbecue done right, in Kent Ohio.

1299 Tallmadge Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Charro Beans
Pinto beans cooked with smoked onions, chipotles, and our house made spice mix. We toss in some chunks of brisket too...because brisket is awesome.
Ribs$24.00
A full rack of our St Louis trimmed spare ribs (12-14 bones). Smoked for 5ish hours and glazed with our house made barbecue sauce.
Turkey
Turkey breast cooked with a liiiiiiittle bit of butter...(its more than a little bit)
Brisket
USDA Prime brisket, salt and coarse pepper rub, smoked for 10-16 hours.
Turkey Sandwich$6.00
1/2lb of our smoked turkey, on a brioche bun, topped with a lil of our barbecue sauce!
Buttermilk Bacon Potato Salad
We cook red potatoes on the smoker, toss them in our buttermilk and sour cream based dressing, then we add in a bunch of fresh dill, fresh chives, and bacon.
Pulled Pork
Pork shoulder, smoked for 10-12 hours, pulled by hand with a touch of our house made barbecue sauce.
Chicken Half$8.00
Its a half of a chicken. You'll get a breast, a thigh, a wing, and a leg.
Smoked Mac and Cheese
Similar to a baked mac and cheese, but smoked...because its the only heat source we have. Very rich, very cheesey!
Oreo Pudding$5.00
The same cheesecake textured pudding, this time packed full of oreo crumbs. This one is our personal favorite.
Location

1299 Tallmadge Road

Kent OH

