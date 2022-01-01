Go
Joe's Grocery: Food Truck

Fun and approachable renditions of familiar dishes

Popular Items

Snackle Box$7.50
Don’t knock it until you try it!
EVOO Marinated Sardines, Pickled Cruditè,
Tarragon Stoneground Mustard, Lance Captain Wafers
Onion Rings$6.50
Hand-Cut Sweet Onions, Beer & Shot Tempura, Dapper Dukes, House Seasoning
Yoo-Hoo$2.50
JFC Sandwich$11.00
Crispy-Fried Chicken Breast, Creamy Herb Cheese, Duke's Mayo, House Pickles, Butter Lettuce, Brioche Bun
Cupcake$5.00
Lemony Lemon Cake
Rosemary White Chocolate Ganache
Lemon Cream Cheese Frosting
Sugared Rosemary
Slap Daddy$16.00
1/2lb Waygu Beef,
Creamy Herb Cheese, Smoky Grilled Onions, Dapper Dukes, House Pickles, Bibb Lettuce
Bag of Frites$5.50
Thick-Cut French Fries w/House Seasoning
Dapp Daddy$11.00
Schweid & Sons Brisket Burger, Coopers Sharp White Cheese,
Pickled Pink Onions, Dapper Duke's, House Pickles, Brioche Bun
Chicken Griddle$11.00
Marinated Chargrilled Chicken Breast
Creamy Herb Cheese, Pickled Red Onions
Dapper Duke's Sauce, Bibb Lettuce, Buttered Brioche
Chicken Pot Pie Eggrolls$10.00
(4pcs)
Roasted Chicken Breast, Peas, Carrots, Velouté, & White Cheeses
Location

904 East Main Street

Rock Hill SC

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
