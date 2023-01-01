Go
Banner picView gallery

Joey Chiu's Greenspring Inn - 10801 Falls Rd

Open today 10:00 AM - 2:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

10801 Falls Rd

Lutherville, MD 21093

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am

Location

10801 Falls Rd, Lutherville MD 21093

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
orange star4.2 • 535
10751 Falls Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Tark's Grill - Lutherville
orange star4.9 • 4,279
2360 W Joppa Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
POULET at Green Spring Station
orange starNo Reviews
2346 West Joppa Rd Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
The Valley Inn -
orange starNo Reviews
10501 Falls Road Lutherville-Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Lyfe Cafe - Coppermine Timonium - 110 W Timonium Rd
orange starNo Reviews
110 W Timonium Rd Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Bluestone - 11 W Aylesbury Road
orange starNo Reviews
11 W Aylesbury Road Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lutherville

Tark's Grill - Lutherville
orange star4.9 • 4,279
2360 W Joppa Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Mother's North Grille - 2450 Broad Ave
orange star4.1 • 1,673
2450 Broad Ave Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Ryleigh's Oyster
orange star4.2 • 1,010
22 W Padonia Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Stone Mill Bakery - Greenspring Station
orange star4.2 • 535
10751 Falls Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Wits End Saloon
orange star4.7 • 249
9603 Deereco Rd Lutherville, MD 21093
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Timonium
orange star4.0 • 59
49 E Padonia Road Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lutherville

Cockeysville

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Towson

Avg 4.1 (37 restaurants)

Pikesville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Parkville

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Owings Mills

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (468 restaurants)

Reisterstown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Nottingham

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Randallstown

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Joey Chiu's Greenspring Inn - 10801 Falls Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston