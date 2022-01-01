Go
Joey Garlic's - Manchester CT

Come in and enjoy!

31 Redstone Road

Popular Items

Lg Cheese$17.99
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Cobb Salad$13.99
Romaine lettuce topped with chickpeas, cheddar, mozzarella, bacon. egg, tomato, red onion, & avocado, served with your choice of dressing.
Eggplant Fries$9.99
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
Chicken Parm$18.99
Breaded chicken, sauce, garlic and Mozzarella.
Sm Cheese$10.99
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Joey's Chicken Wings$9.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Penne Alla Vodka$17.99
Tomato, heavy cream, red pepper flakes and vodka.
Garlic Bread$4.99
Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.
Philly Cheese Grinder$8.99
Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.
Boneless Wings$8.99
Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! buffalo, garlic parm, sweet asian or honey mustard bbq.
Location

31 Redstone Road

Manchester CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
