Joey G's Mac & Cheese

SEAFOOD • ICE CREAM

959 N Western Ave. • $

Avg 4.4 (703 reviews)

Popular Items

Fresh Cut Fries
Large Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$10.95
Small Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$8.45
Cheesy Fries
Gooey melted Cheddar Cheese on our fresh cut fries.
Mac Daddy Dog$7.95
Vienna hot dog served on a toasted, Garlic Pretzel Bun. It is smothered in Mac and Cheese with Bacon, Grilled Onions, Sport Peppers and a Pickle. Served with a mini mac on the side or Fresh Cut Fries.
Small Classic Mac n Cheese$6.45
American Patty Melt$8.95
Angus burger, American Cheese
Italian Beef Sandwich$8.95
Italian Beef served your choice of dipped or dry on D'Amato's French Bread
Medium Classic Mac n Cheese$7.45
Medium Pulled Pork Mac n Cheese$10.45
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

959 N Western Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

