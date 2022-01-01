Halina's Cafe

No reviews yet

Chef Dirk Rusthoven and his wife, Halina, have brought this concept to fruition with a great deal of energy! Offering full service breakfast & lunch, full catering menu, Sunday brunch, donners to-go, fresh hand made pasta, breads & pastries, organic coffee & tea, and full dinner service for special events including Valentines Day, Mother's Day & more!

