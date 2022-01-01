Go
Toast

Joey's NY Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

227 S 8th St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1503 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
QR Codes
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

227 S 8th St

Colorado Springs CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Sandwich Depot

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Brakeman's

No reviews yet

Brakeman's Burgers, Brew and Shakes in Downtown Colorado Springs, CO in the Old Train Depot Building.

Track Ten

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mactory Gourmet Mac N Cheese

No reviews yet

Gourmet Mac N Cheese Made With The Best Ingredients

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston