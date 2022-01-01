Joey's NY Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
227 S 8th St • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
227 S 8th St
Colorado Springs CO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
