Joey's Pizza Pie - West Hartford CT

353 Park Rd

Popular Items

Lg Cheese$17.99
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Philly Cheese Grinder$8.99
Shaved ribeye, onions, peppers, mushrooms and American cheese.
Joey's Chicken Wings$11.99
Fresh to order in the flavor of your choice;
Fried Mozzarella$9.99
Golden brown, crunchy & gooey. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Eggplant Fries$9.99
Sticks of fried eggplant, Romano and a side of Pomodoro sauce.
Sm Cheese$11.25
Mozzarella, ground plum tomato sauce and grated Romano.
Caesar Salad$8.99
A classic American salad. Romaine, and crunchy croutons, topped with grated cheese.
House Salad$6.99
A mix of field greens, romaine, cucumbers, black olives, tomatoes, peppers, and onions.
Garlic Bread$4.99
Italian bread, garlic, cheddar and mozzarella.
Boneless Wings$8.99
Cooked to order and tossed in your favorite sauce! Buffalo, garlic parm, sweet Asian or honey mustard bbq.
Location

353 Park Rd

W Hartford CT

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
