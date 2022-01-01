Go
John Brown Smoke House

2720 40th Ave.

Popular Items

BBQ Sauce$12.00
2oz BBQ$0.25
1/2 Chicken + Side$15.50
Whole Chicken$23.00
1/2 slab$18.00
4oz BBQ$0.50
1/2 Chicken$12.00
1/4 Chicken$5.00
Whole Slab$33.50
1/2 Slab + side$22.50

Location

Long Island City NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
