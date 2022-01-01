John Day restaurants you'll love
Must-try John Day restaurants
More about 1188 Brewing Company
SANDWICHES
1188 Brewing Company
141 E MAIN ST, JOHN DAY
|Popular items
|Caesar on Nitro
We slayed the salad game with our Caesar….and then added jalapeño bacon, tomatoes and a hard boiled egg.
|Thai Bowl
|$13.75
This bowl is bangin with your choice of chicken or shrimp, sautéed with onions, peppers and cabbage. All laid out on a bed of jasmine rice and topped with spicy Thai peanut sauce or teriyaki.
|1188 Burger
|$15.50
It’s classy and classic. Served plain or with your choice of cheddar, Swiss, pepper jack or horseradish havarti. Side of House Green Goddess.
½ pound Kobe Beef served on a kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles and red onion
***Sub Black bean burger
***sub grilled chicken
More about Grubsteak Mining Co.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Grubsteak Mining Co.
149 E Main St, John Day
More about Grubsteak Mining Company
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Grubsteak Mining Company
149 E Main St, John Day