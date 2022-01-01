Go
201 John King Grill & Bar

428 King Street

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
with Marinara
BBQ Bacon Burger$14.00
Applewood Bacon, Sharp American, Pickles, Fried Onion Rings, Smoky BBQ Sauce, Mayo
3 Chicken Tenders$9.00
With Fries
Royale With Cheese Burger$14.00
Sharp American, Caramelized Onions, King Sauce, Romaine, Tomato, Pickles
5 Chicken Tenders$12.00
With Fries
Soft Pretzels & Craft Beer Cheese$8.00
with house made beer cheese
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Classic Burger$14.00
Sharp American, Applewood Bacon, Romaine, Tomato, Onion, Ketchup, Mayo, Mustard, Pickles
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried or Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Pepper Jack Cheese, White Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Dressing
Basic Burger$11.00
Sharp American, White Onion, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard
Location

428 King Street

Charleston SC

Sunday9:00 am - 12:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:30 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 am
