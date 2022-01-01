Go
Toast

John & Peter's

For more than 4 decades we have featured live music seven days a week, 365 days of the year. That means we have showcased more than 48,000 musicians and entertained more than 640,000 guests since that first performance.
As we rock through the 21st century, we remain the longest running nightclub in the country dedicated to musicians who play original material. The intimate setting offers a unique listening experience like none other.

FRENCH FRIES

96 S Main st • $

Avg 4.5 (544 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Seating
Table Service
TV
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

96 S Main st

New Hope PA

Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm, 7:01 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nektar Wine Bar

No reviews yet

Place order online and schedule your contactless curbside pickup.

The Burgerly

No reviews yet

We're #TheBurgerly.
A Fantastic Burger.
A Vibe.
A New Hope Standard.

The Vegan Butcher - New Hope

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Karla's

No reviews yet

Hello!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston