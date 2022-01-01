Go
Toast

Johnnie's New York Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

11819 W Wilshire Blvd

No reviews yet

Location

11819 W Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Juice Crafters

No reviews yet

Live well and be well!

Acai Nation

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

a.o.c. brentwood

No reviews yet

seasonally driven small plates paired with an indulgent wine list and specialty cocktails!

Sor Tino

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston