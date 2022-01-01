Johnny Cascone's Italian Restaurant
The Cascone family introduced Johnny Cascone’s to the Overland Park area more than 30 years ago and today remains a south Kansas City favorite. Dining at any of our restaurants is a homecoming of sorts, where guests can relax, enjoy each other’s company, and celebrate life’s big moments and small rituals.
6863 W 91st St
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
