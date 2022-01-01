Bars & Lounges
Johnny J's
Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM
No reviews yet
3333 Manchester Rd.
Akron, OH 44319
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Location
3333 Manchester Rd., Akron OH 44319
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
The Basement Sports Bar & Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
Pav's Creamery
Come in and enjoy!
RoseVilla Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Lala's
Come in and enjoy!