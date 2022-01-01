Go
Johnny J's - Springfield

Come in and enjoy!

2891 east waterloo rd



Popular Items

Beer Cheese Dip & Pretzels$7.99
American Amber Ale beer cheese dip served with soft pretzel sticks.
Blackened Chicken Mac n Cheese Bowl$11.99
Blackened chicken, grilled red pepper
and onion on top of cheddar mac n cheese. Served with soft pretzel sticks and one side.
6 Wings$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
App Platter$12.99
Pick 3 of any of the following:
Sauerkraut Balls | Mozzarella Sticks | Loaded Fries or Tots | Fried Pickles | Macaroni & Cheese Bites | Chicken Tenders | Reuben Rolls | Southwest Rolls
Reuben Rolls$7.99
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
BYO Burger$11.99
Burger with your choice of toppings.
12 Wings$12.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Chicken Tender Dinner$12.99
Fried, grilled or spicy chicken strips. Served with two sides and a wing dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles$6.99
Served with chipotle ranch.
Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.
Location

2891 east waterloo rd

akron OH

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:45 am
