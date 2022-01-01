Go
Toast

Johnny J's

A neighborhood favorite!

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

15323 Pearl Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (2773 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fries$2.99
Chicken Wrap$11.99
Grilled or fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar jack cheese and your choice of wing sauce.
Reuben$12.99
Thinly sliced Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island, served on authentic Jewish rye.
Fish and Chips Online$15.99
Two pieces of beer battered haddock served with fries, tartar sauce, hushpuppies, and a side of your choice.
Ranch$0.35
12 Wings$12.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
Reuben Rolls$7.99
Made in house and served with Thousand Island dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Fried & dusted with Garlic Parmesan dry rub. Served with marinara.
BYO Burger$11.99
Burger with your choice of toppings.
6 Wings$6.99
Regular wings prepared with 1 sauce of your choice.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Sports
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

15323 Pearl Rd

Strongsville OH

Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:45 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:45 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Thats Amore Pizza and More

No reviews yet

That's Amore Pizza and More·Thursday, January 2, 2020·
That's Amore Pizza and More is a Pizza Restaurant serving up incredible pizzas and so much more in Strongsville, OH. Made fresh daily with the finest ingredients possible, our pizzas are little slices of heaven, and we have a pizza pie for any and all cravings. We also have a wide variety of delicious dishes outside of our signature pizzas, including our pastas, subs, wings, and salads. Stop on by and allow us to share our passion for food with you today!

Hot Chicken Takeover

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Local Bar - Strongsville NEW

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston