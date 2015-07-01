Go
A map showing the location of 1218 Johnny Kaws MH - 12180View gallery

1218 Johnny Kaws MH - 12180

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1218 Moro Street

Manhattan, KS 66502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1218 Moro Street, Manhattan KS 66502

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Radina's Coffeehouse - Leadership Studies Building
orange starNo Reviews
1300 Mid-Campus Drive Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Radina's Coffeehouse - Engineering Building
orange starNo Reviews
1701 Platt Street Manhattan, KS 66506
View restaurantnext
Radina's Coffeehouse - CBA
orange starNo Reviews
1301 Lovers Lane Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Kites Aggieville Draft House
orange starNo Reviews
617 N 12th St Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Manhattan
orange starNo Reviews
1131 Moro Street Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Tanner's Bar & Grill - 1200 Moro St.
orange star5.0 • 69
1200 Moro St Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Manhattan

Powercat Sports Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,368
3011 Anderson Ave Manhattan, KS 66503
View restaurantnext
Bourbon & Baker
orange star4.7 • 925
312 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Harry's Gift Cards 7/2015-7/2020
orange star4.7 • 925
312 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Cox Bros BBQ
orange star4.4 • 655
223 McCall Rd Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Tallgrass Tap House
orange star4.0 • 515
320 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext
Finn's Neighborhood Pub - 317 Poyntz Ave
orange star4.6 • 392
317 Poyntz Ave Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Manhattan

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Salina

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Baldwin City

Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Weston

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Olathe

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Platte City

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

1218 Johnny Kaws MH - 12180

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston