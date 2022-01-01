Go
Toast

Johnny Mac's Pizzeria & Deli, Inc.

Come in and enjoy!

894 State Fair Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Bag of Pizza Frittes$4.75
6 Garlic Knots$4.00
Our garlic knots are made fresh to order, using our pizza dough, and tossed in a melted garlic parmesan butter.
14" Medium Cheese Pizza$13.00
NY Thin Crust 14 inch pizza with 8 slices
(10) Wings$14.70
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Ham, Salami, and Provolone Cheese
Extra Bleu Cheese
16" Large Cheese Pizza$14.45
NY Thin Crust 16 inch pizza with 8 slices
Cheese Calzone w/2 Marinara$8.50
Pizza dough pocket with ricotta and mozzarella.
Everyday Special #3- LG 10 Wings$26.95
16' Large Cheese Pizza and 10 Wings
18" EX-Large Cheese Pizza$16.45
NY Style Thin Crust 18 inch pizza with 8 slices
See full menu

Location

894 State Fair Boulevard

Syracuse NY

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mangia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Heid's of Liverpool

No reviews yet

At Heid’s, our Hofmann dogs have a uniquely delectable flavor that only a Heid’s visitor can describe. Customers feel it’s the way they’re grilled; others are convinced it’s the formulation of the product itself that lends Heid’s dogs an aroma and taste that – despite the efforts of others – simply can’t be duplicated.
Ask any of the thousands of tourists that stop at Heid’s while traveling through Syracuse on the nearby New York Thruway, high-school kids, Syracuse University students, and the general public. All who experience Heid’s will tell you “there’s just nothing like the taste of a Heid’s hot dog.”

Heid's Sweet Treats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nestico's Too

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston