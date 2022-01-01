Johnny Mango World Cafe & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
3120 Bridge Avenue
3120 Bridge Avenue
Cleveland OH
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Platform Beer Co
Platform was founded in 2014 on the premise that collaboration should be at the cornerstone of everything that we do. Whether it be with pro brewers, the home brewing world or a variety of other industries, beer is special and should be shared.
From humble beginnings, brewing on a 3 bbl brewhouse in Cleveland, Platform has expanded to a second Tasting Room in Columbus, a Production Facility in Cleveland, a Cincinnati Tasting Room named LOCOBA and a Sour Beer Facility named Phunkenship
We brew high-quality craft beers for sale in our tasting rooms and distribute throughout Ohio. Expect a mix of ever-changing styles inspired by beer trends.
Heart of Gold
Real nice food.
Ohio City Pizzeria
As a nonprofit LLC, Ohio City Pizzeria is proud to offer great food, great drinks and great service for a great cause. Quality, traditional, Italian recipes – from pizza and pasta to cannolis and espresso – served in a warm and welcoming neighborhood restaurant.
MOMOCHO
OPEN: 4pm-9pm monday - thursday | 4pm-10pm friday + saturday for dine in | daily happy hour | carryout service ... CLOSED: Sundays and Holidays