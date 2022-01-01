Go
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

Johnny Mo’s is more than a pizzeria. It’s a dream of two friends, John & Mo, who wanted to create a place where friends gather, families reunite, and everyday moments get celebrated while eating the best pizza.

3272 Fuhrman Avenue

Popular Items

Popular Items

Half Greek Salad$11.00
crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing
18" Classic NY Pepperoni$28.00
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
Whole Caesar Salad$15.00
romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese, with Caesar dressing
Ranch Cup$0.75
10" BYO Chicago Pizza$24.00
Create your own Chicago pizza. (add 20 min to quote times)
6 slices (feeds 2 - 3 adults)
Whole Greek Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce, crumbled feta, juicy tomatoes, olives, red onions, peperoncinis and cucumber tumble together with our homemade greek dressing
Cheesy Garlic Bread$12.00
toasty garlic bread, made fresh with grated mozzarella, parmesan cheese, served with marinara dipping sauce
14" Classic NY Cheese$19.00
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
14" Classic NY Pepperoni$22.00
fresh shredded mozzarella, provolone, pepperoni and homemade sauce with imported tomatoes
18" BYO NY Specialty 1/2 and 1/2$24.00
Choose best of both worlds and get two our your favorite specialty pies on one pie.
8 slices (feeds 3 - 4 adults)
Location

3272 Fuhrman Avenue

East Seattle WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
