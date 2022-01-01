Johnny Q's
Come on in and enjoy!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
3801 10th Ave N • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3801 10th Ave N
Lake Worth FL
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mole Mexican Restaurant
Welcome to Móle! Our family has been in business for over 25 years. Our hometown is the big apple but we have now made it down to sunny south Florida to provide you the most authentic and tasty Mexican food in Wellington! We are located right outside of the Wellington Green Mall, close to Toojay’s. Please come by and check us out! Buen Provecho!
C.R. Chicks - Palm Springs
It's not just a restaurant, it's an attitude!!
Ed's Food & Deli - Congress Ave
We are a convenience store that serves hot food 24/7. We are open after 10pm every day and our locations offer a fast service. Don't make long lines and take a look at Ed's!
Taqueria Guerrero
Come in and enjoy!