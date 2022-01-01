Go
Johnny Q's

Come on in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

3801 10th Ave N • $$

Avg 4.2 (123 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Live Music
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

3801 10th Ave N

Lake Worth FL

Sunday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
