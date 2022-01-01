Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

PLEASE READ - Effective 10/1/2021 Baltimore City requires retailer to register and charge customers a minimum of $.05 for every non-plastic bag (or compostable plastic bag) supplied by a business to a customer. If you are ordering Pizza, you dont need a bag. If you are ordering more than 2 any non-pizza items, they most likely will need a bag. Please adjust quantity based on non-pizza items ordered: 1-3 Items - ONE Bag. 4-6 items - TWO Bags. 7-9 items - THREE Bags. If you choose NO, your will not receive a bag for your order. Thank you!

