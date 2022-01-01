Go
Toast

Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern

Pizzeria Tavern w/ lots of vegan and vegetarian options, draft, bottle & can beers, wine, cocktails, skeeball... Come By!

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

2108 Eastern Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (1224 reviews)

Popular Items

BAG? PLEASE CHOOSE YES or NO
PLEASE READ - Effective 10/1/2021 Baltimore City requires retailer to register and charge customers a minimum of $.05 for every non-plastic bag (or compostable plastic bag) supplied by a business to a customer. If you are ordering Pizza, you dont need a bag. If you are ordering more than 2 any non-pizza items, they most likely will need a bag. Please adjust quantity based on non-pizza items ordered: 1-3 Items - ONE Bag. 4-6 items - TWO Bags. 7-9 items - THREE Bags. If you choose NO, your will not receive a bag for your order. Thank you!
FRENCH FRIES$5.00
Hand cut, double fried french fries, salted & served w/ dip sauce of your choice. - Vegan - HALF or WHOLE size avail.
Pepe Martinez 12"$15.00
A Classic pepperoni pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, sliced pork pepperoni, fresh mozzarella & black pepper, garnished w/ chopped fresh basil & grated asiago.
VEGAN MOZZ STICKS$9.00
Vegan Mozz Moons, breaded & fried, served w/ side of house Marinara. - (Allergy Info: Contains Soy, Cashew & Almond Milk.)
VEGAN STEAK Cheesesteak
Vegan Steak, pan grilled & mixed w/ grilled onions, sweet peppers, hot peppers & vegan cheddar cheese sauce, served on a toasted sub roll w/ side of house chips & pickles. -- Vegan
Sub Fries or Side Salad for $2 add'l.
Pepe Martinez 16"$18.00
A Classic pepperoni pizza w/ fresh plum tomato sauce, sliced pork pepperoni, fresh mozzarella & black pepper, garnished w/ chopped fresh basil & grated asiago.
VEGAN CHICK'N NUGGETS$9.00
10 breaded Vegan chick’n nuggets, fried & served w/ your choice of dipping sauce (Please Note: Not all sauces are vegan) -OR- for $2 add'l, Order them BUFFALO Style and they come tossed in house buffalo sauce & served w/ side of carrots & celery.
Primo 16"$16.00
A traditional Margherita style pizza - Plum tomato sauce, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, salt, finished w/ grated asiago.
RISOTTO BALLS$10.00
6 lightly breaded balls of creamy cheesy mushroom risotto, lightly breaded, and fried to order. - Contains Dairy: Vegetarian - Served w/ side of pizza sauce. *** Featured On: Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives! ***
ETOTZ Vegan BBQ Sammich$13.00
A Vegan "beef brisket" style bbq sandwich topped w/ vegan slaw & sweet spicy bread & butter pickles, on vegan brioche style bun. Comes w/ side of chips* pickles.
*Sub Fries or Side Salad - $2 add'l
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2108 Eastern Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:46 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:46 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Happy Hour Heaven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Ekiben

No reviews yet

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at hello.ekiben@gmail.com. We do not have phones at the restaurant.

Spirits Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Barrita RestoBar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston