Johnny Rebs' True South

Come on in and enjoy!

BBQ • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4663 Long Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (2341 reviews)

Popular Items

Add 3 Hot Links$7.95
Cornbread$1.25
Southern Fried Chicken
2 Meat Plate$21.50
Your choice of two smoked or fried meats, served with 2 fixin's and choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hushpuppy.
Baby Back Rib Family Meal$55.00
Two Racks of Baby Back Pork Ribs (24 ribs), your choice of 2 sides, and fresh out the oven biscuits for your family. Serves 4 people.
Atlanta BBQ$0.50
1 Meat Plate$16.50
Your choice of one smoked or fried meat, served with 2 fixin's and choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hushpuppy.
4 Beignets$6.50
Hushpuppies 2$1.00
3 Meat Plate$25.50
Served with 2 fixin's, choice of cornbread, biscuit, or hush puppy.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

4663 Long Beach Blvd

Long Beach CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
