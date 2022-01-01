Thanksgiving menu

Go
Our event planner can assist with details such as on-site cooking, rentals, you name it!

16639 BELLFLOWER BLVD

Turkey$140.00
Mashed Potatoes Qt$10.25
Giblet Gravy Qt$10.25
Smoked Ham Sliced lb$14.50
Brisket, chopped or sliced lb$16.00
Smoked Turkey Breast lb$14.50
Cornbread (6 pcs)$6.00
Mac and Cheese Qt$10.25
Sage and mushroom dressing Qt$10.25
Whole Smoked Turkey (12-14 lb)$60.00
16639 BELLFLOWER BLVD

Bellflower CA

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
