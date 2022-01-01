Go
Johnny Sánchez

A smart, chic and authentic restaurant that embodies the warmth of traditional Mexican cooking, and the fun and genuine hospitality that defines New Orleans. Bridging traditional Mexican food with a cutting-edge, modern approach to dining that utilizes the very best ingredients.

930 Poydras St • $$

Avg 4.2 (1793 reviews)

Popular Items

Quesadilla$10.00
rajas, salsa verde, cotija crust
Burrito$10.00
mexican rice, black beans, crema, guacamole, jalapeño with salsa roja
Adios Burger$16.00
brisket burger, American cheese, pickled jalapenos, sliced red onion, spicy garlic mayo. Served with adobo fries
Cauliflower Taco$6.00
cauliflower tempura, red pepper aioli, queso fresco, roasted corn salsa served on a warm flour tortilla.
Market Salad$12.00
avocado, cucumber, tomato, crispy shallot, roasted corn, queso fresco, pickled onion, pickled carrot. Served with adobo ceasar dressing.
Carnitas Taco$6.00
crispy michoacan pork, marinated onion, chipotle salsa, served on a warm corn tortilla
Chips + Salsa$5.00
house fried plantains and corn chips
with fire roasted salsa roja
Street Corn$6.00
Queso Dip$11.00
queso blanco, jalapenos, lime, cilantro
Add Chorizo +2
Carne Asada Taco$8.00
skirt steak, pickled jalapeno, guacamole, pico de gallo served on a warm flour tortilla
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Fast Service
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

930 Poydras St

New Orleans LA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
