Johnny Noodle King

Detroit Ramen

2601 W Fort St,

Popular Items

JNK Southwest Verde$15.00
green chili chicken broth - chicken thigh confit - cilantro - corn - hot peppers - scallion - ramen
JNK Lobster Rangoon - 5/order$8.00
hand made in house - deep fried - real & imitation lobster mix - seasoned cream cheese - sweet chili dipping sauce - *contains fish/shellfish
JNK New Seoul$16.00
chili chicken broth - braised beef short rib - kitchen sink kimchi - scallion - sesame seed oil - sesame seed - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish
JNK Red Curry$15.00
coconut curry based pork broth - choice of pork belly or shredded pork - fried onion - menma - scallion - watercress - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish
JNK Chicken Shio$15.00
chicken broth - chicken thigh confit - egg - menma - naruto - scallion - umami oil - ramen
JNK Tonkotsu$15.00
pork broth - choice of pork belly or shredded pork - beansprout - black garlic oil - egg - menma - naruto - scallion - ramen - *contains fish/shellfish
JNK Chicken Bao Buns - 2/order$7.00
chicken thigh confit - kewpie mayo - miso butter - scallion - wild mushroom
JNK Chicken Karaage$7.00
japanese fried chicken - black pepper kewpie mayo - lemon - scallion
JNK Pork Bao Buns 2/ order$7.00
pork belly - char siu sauce - kewpie mayo - lettuce
JNK Bacon Fried Rice$8.00
jasmine rice - corn - cucumber - house made bacon - pork fu - scallion - seasoned egg - ume glaze - *contains fish/shellfish
Location

2601 W Fort St,

Detroit MI

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Green Dot Stables - Detroit

Craft Sliders.
Fries. Soups. Salads.
Beer. Wine. Cocktails.

Ima – Corktown

Come in and enjoy!

McShane's

Mcshane's Irish Pub and Whiskey Bar

FOLK

Located in Corktown, Detroit
Folk is a gourmet market & cafe offering high quality and thoughtfully sourced provisions.
Food, drinks, grocery and gifts can be ordered online, from our walk-up espresso window or shopped in-person.
We specialize in gourmet grocery, gifts, biodynamic wine and offer catering services.

