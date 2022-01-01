Go
Toast

Johnny's

Johnny’s is a Maryland seafood restaurant that centers around regional classics with a few modern twists.

4800 Roland Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Guacamole$13.00
Housemade Tortilla Chips
Turkey Burger$17.00
Tomato, Pepper Jack, Grilled Red Onion, Pickled Jalapeño, Avocado Mayo
Cornmeal Fried Chesapeake Bay Oysters$12.00
Old Bayoli
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Housemade Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Old Bayoli
Cobb Salad$19.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Greens, Bacon, Tomato, Avocado, Egg, Blue Cheese, Red Wine Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$13.00
Reggiano, Croutons, Caesar Dressing
Beet Salad$14.00
Spinach, Oranges, Toasted Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Garlic Dijon Vinaigrette
Crab Bisque$12.00
Lump Crab Meat
Half-Pound Angus Burger$17.00
Housemade Bun, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Old Bayoli
Plain Half-Pound Angus Burger$17.00
Patty & Bun, Ready to Customize
See full menu

Location

4800 Roland Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Petit Louis Bistro Baltimore

No reviews yet

Merci beaucoup.

Well Crafted Kitchen

No reviews yet

Locally Sourced Wood Fired Pizza, Snacks and Eats Located inside Union Craft Brewing's Tap Room

Wicked Sisters

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Village Square Cafe

No reviews yet

A casual eatery and neighborhood gathering spot serving fresh, simple fare in a warm & inviting setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston