Johnny's Bar - 2610 8TH STREET SOUTH
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
2610 8TH STREET SOUTH, Wisconsin Rapids WI 54494
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
JUNKYARD BAR AND GRILL - 9047 State Hwy 13 S
No Reviews
9047 State Hwy 13 S Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View restaurant
Anchor Bay Bar and Grill - 1259 Anchor Landing Dr.
No Reviews
3460 N. Biron Dr. Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54494
View restaurant