Go
Toast

Johnnys Luncheonette Inc

Come in and enjoy!

30 Langley Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

B.L.T$9.95
Bacon or Turkey Bacon, lettuce, tomato , mayo
Breakfast Sandwich$9.95
2 eggs, choice of meat, cheddar cheese
Roasted Turkey$12.00
turkey, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Quinoa Salad$11.75
greens, quinoa, black beans, corn, onion, pepper, chipotle vinaigrette
Reuben$13.75
Corned Beef, swiss, russian, sauerkraut, dark rye
Plain Omelette$9.95
W/Choice of 3 Fillings
Sausage links$3.95
BlueBerry Muffin$3.25
Blueberry
The Centre$9.95
2 eggs, choice of meat
See full menu

Location

30 Langley Road

Newton MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thistle and Leek

No reviews yet

Thistle & Leek is a cozy destination in Newton Centre, inspired by London’s modern gastropubs. It is a casual neighbourhood refuge offering the ideal venue for a midweek celebration, a second date or a drink and a snack on the way home from the office. The menu is composed of small plates with a theme of local seasonality and is inspired by our travels through Europe. The wine list is old world. The cocktails are earnest and straightforward. The hospitality is warm and casual. We can’t wait to serve you.

Little Big Diner

No reviews yet

Rice bowls, ramen & street food, plus beer, wine, sake & draft cocktails. Little Big Diner “makes it taste good”, by only using great ingredients. We use all-natural meats and only cage-free eggs. We are proud to partner with Sun Noodles, Bell & Evans, Coleman Natural and Heiwa Tofu, in order to provide you, our guest, with the best possible product.

Blackbird Doughnuts® Union Street

No reviews yet

2019 BEST OF BOSTON -
BEST DOUGHNUTS

Four Spoons Thai 2021 - Newton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston