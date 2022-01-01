Johnny's Roadside Diner
Come in and enjoy!
458 Russell St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
458 Russell St
Hadley MA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Hot Table
IMPORTANT: Large orders submitted during lunch and dinner time may require 45-60 minutes to prepare.
Omi Omy
Come and enjoy the best flavor Vietnam has to offer in a relax and comforting atmosphere. Simply order online with our easy to navigate menu. We also cater. Give us a call for your next office lunch or event. First time, Every time. Oh Mi Oh My!
Savannas Bar and Bistro
Savannas is a new Amherst Restaurant with a cool vibe, open for dinner, serving wood-fired pizza and chef-driven cuisine with plans of a future Sunday Brunch.
Pulse Cafe
100% Plant-Based Goodness.