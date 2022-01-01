Go
Johnny's Roadside Diner

Come in and enjoy!

458 Russell St • $$

Avg 4.1 (259 reviews)

Popular Items

Bacon$3.00
Cowboy$9.00
Two eggs, cheddar, chipotle mayo, avocado, tomato, and bacon on a grilled water roll served with homies.
I'm Broke$10.00
Two eggs your way, choice of meat, hommies & toast.
Two Pancakes$8.00
Two buttermilk pancakes served with our butter & powdered sugar.
Brioche French Toast$9.00
Served with powdered sugar & butter.
Classic Benny$14.00
The Hangover$8.00
Two eggs, grilled sausage, american cheese on a grilled water roll served with homies
Dad's Paying$15.00
2 eggs your way, homies, choice of toast, choice of bacon, sausage ham & choice of pancakes waffles or french toast.
Build Your Own$8.00
Two Eggs$2.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

458 Russell St

Hadley MA

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
