Johnny's Takeaway
We are ready to make your dinner, and lunch a breeze for the week. All meals are ready to heat & eat! Come grab a weeks worth of meals, or just stop in. Now serving lunch & specials! Enjoy.
SANDWICHES
168 Spring St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
168 Spring St
West Roxbury 02132 MA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
