Johnny's Takeaway

We are ready to make your dinner, and lunch a breeze for the week. All meals are ready to heat & eat! Come grab a weeks worth of meals, or just stop in. Now serving lunch & specials! Enjoy.

SANDWICHES

168 Spring St • $$

Avg 4.7 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

Farro & Arugula Salad$10.00
Baby Arugula & farro salad comes with red grapes, parmesan & balsamic vinaigrette (nf option, df option)
Mac N' Cheese$9.00
Our homemade Mac N' Cheese is ready to heat and eat! With 3 different cheeses and fresh pasta with breadcrumbs on top, this will not disappoint! Great for the kids or addition to any meal!
- Nut Free
Deluxe Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Topped with cheddar cheese, bacon & chipotle ranch!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
That's right. Jumbo chocolate chip cookies are here.
Johnny's Fried Chicken$15.00
It's Fried Chicken night, so let's let loose. There is no need to go out and make this yourself or even have to go to KFC or grab pizza. Johnny's Takeaway fried chicken dinner is your go to meal! The equation makes perfect sense: a great brine for the chicken, a dip in buttermilk, and an intensely flavored coating will give you and the fam a great dinner night! We serve it with coleslaw and corn bread. Just add board games and a movie, and you're all set up!
We throw everything out the window for Friday's.
- Contains Gluten
- Contains Dairy
Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Topped with spicy mayo & lime cilantro coleslaw. This should not be missed!
Johnny's Fried Chicken Dinner for 4$55.00
Thats right! Fried Chicken for 4! Family style packaging and a reduced price.
What's better than that!?
Served with coleslaw, pickles, and cornbread!
Corn Bread - Serves 4$6.00
Johnny's fresh baked cornbread. A great side for your thanksgiving meal.
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

Location

168 Spring St

West Roxbury 02132 MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 3:30 pm, 3:31 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
