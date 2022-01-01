Johnny's Victory Diner

Go
We are a family run business located in northern RI. The diner has been in business since 1935 serving all your favorites. We are open every day (except Tuesday) 7am - 1 pm and Friday from 7am - 8pm serving our fish fry and real southern BBQ...

2 Egg Omelet$7.59
Served with homefries and choice of toast ...
3 Egg Omelette$8.29
Served with homefries and choice of toast ...
2 Egg & Cheese Sandwich w/ meat$5.75
Choice of ham, bacon, or sausage ...
Home Fries$1.75
1 Pancake$2.99
Cinnamon Bun French Toast$10.95
House made cinnamon buns dipped in our french toast batter and griddled on the flat top, then drizzled in our vanilla cream cheese glaze ...
Large Fish & Chips$12.95
Side Homemade Hash$4.75
Homemade Portuguese Stuffy$4.00
Fresh minced clams, sauteed chourico, garlic, peppers and onions served in a traditional clam shell ...
ICE COFF$2.50
2731 Victory Highway

Burrillville RI

Sunday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 1:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
