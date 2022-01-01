Go
Johnny's Gold Brick

Open today 4:00 PM - 2:00 AM

2518 Yale St

Houston, TX 77008

Popular Items

Canned Whiskey Smash$8.00
Whiskey, mint, lemon, simple in a can.
To Go Banana Jammer$12.00
Banana infused rye, spices, carbonated in a can
Sloth's Muse$12.00
Mezcal, Hibiscus, Pink Peppercorn, Ancho Verde, Lemon, Bubbles, In-A-Can
Billie Burger$5.55
4 OZ Patty, Skinny Claussen Onions, Carmelized Onions, America Cheese, Pickles, Spicy Billie Sauce, Potato Bun
Houston Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.88
Crispy fried chicken doused in a house chile blend, taqueria pickle slaw, spicy mayo
Buying Some Thyme$12.00
Bourbon, peach black tea, thyme,
lemon, topo, in a can
Canned Moscow Mule$8.00
Vodka, ginger beer, lime, carbonated in a can.
Bag of Chips$1.00
ALL ORDERS MUST INLCUDE FOOD! If you aren't planning on ordering a burger or tots please add a bag of chips to your order.
Frozen Watermelon Margarita$8.00
Tequila, lime, frozen in a boba cup.
Peacemaker Po-Boy$16.00
Golden fried wild caught fresh gulf shrimp and oysters, lightly dressed savoy cabbage, tomato, pickles, and duke’s mayo on leidenheimer french bread
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:00 am

2518 Yale St, Houston TX 77008

