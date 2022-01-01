Johnny's Take & Bake Pizza
Open today 11:00 AM - 7:30 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Location
807 Tucker Rd, Tehachapi CA 93561
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon - Big Papa's Steakhouse and Saloon
4.0 • 511
1001 West Tehachapi Blvd Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurant
P-Dubs Grille & Bar - 27725 Stallion Springs Dr
No Reviews
27725 Stallion Springs Dr Tehachapi, CA 93561
View restaurant