Johnny's Snack Shop

Johnny's Snack Shop serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Featuring hand battered broasted chicken, BBQ baby back ribs, Off the Spit Gyros, 100% All Beef Smashburgers, Souvlaki (Skewers), Full Bar and...much much more!

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • FRIED CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • PIZZA • TACOS • BBQ • GRILL

1500 Main St • $$

Avg 4.6 (792 reviews)

Popular Items

Single Smash Burger$8.99
Single smash burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Gail’s secret sauce served on a freshly toasted, old-fashioned style bun. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
Chicken Tenders$7.99
Served with your choice of barbecue sauce, honey mustard, or ranch sauce.
Gyros Sandwich$13.99
Topped with sliced onion, tomato, homemade tzatziki (gyro) sauce served with fluffy fresh pita bread. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
Large 16" Build Your Own$18.99
Build Your Own Pizza. You choose crust and toppings
Chopped Salad$13.99
Sweet corn, avocado, blue cheese, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, egg, and romaine lettuce served with our homemade ranch dressing
Double Smash Burger$11.99
Our juicy double smash burger topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and Gail’s secret sauce served on a freshly toasted, old-fashioned style bun. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
Souvlaki Appetizer$12.99
(4) Skewers of tender meat fire-grilled and seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, imported spices, lemon, and grilled crostini
Italian Beef$14.99
Premium shaved Italian beef served on baked French bread. Served with seasoned Kettle Chips
Regular Shake$5.59
Express Lunch$10.99
Combination of pork and chicken
souvlaki, gyro, served with
tzatziki sauce, vegetable, rice
pilaf and pita bread.
A V A I L A B L E
M O N D A Y - F R I D A Y ,
1 1 A M - 3 P M
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1500 Main St

Antioch IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
