Go
Banner picView gallery

John's Cafe - 693 Main St S

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

693 Main St S

Woodbury, CT 06798

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 11:45 pm

Location

693 Main St S, Woodbury CT 06798

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Woodbury Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 306
738 Main Street South Woodbury, CT 06798
View restaurantnext
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury -
orange star4.4 • 1,539
641 Main Street South Woodbury, CT 06798
View restaurantnext
Hummus & Falafel - 466 Heritage Road
orange starNo Reviews
466 Heritage Road Southbury, CT 06488
View restaurantnext
Hudson Cafe & Bistro - 466 Heritage Road
orange starNo Reviews
466 Heritage Road Southbury, CT 06488
View restaurantnext
Puglia Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
284 Main St. South Southbury, CT 06488
View restaurantnext
Vyne Restaurant & Bar - 1365 Whittemore Road
orange starNo Reviews
1365 Whittemore Road Middlebury, CT 06762
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodbury

Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Woodbury -
orange star4.4 • 1,539
641 Main Street South Woodbury, CT 06798
View restaurantnext
Woodbury Brewing Company
orange star4.5 • 306
738 Main Street South Woodbury, CT 06798
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Woodbury

Middlebury

No reviews yet

Watertown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Southbury

No reviews yet

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Oxford

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sandy Hook

Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)

Newtown

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookfield

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Litchfield

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

John's Cafe - 693 Main St S

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston