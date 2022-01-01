TRiO Restaurant & Market

No reviews yet

TRiO Restaurant & Market is all about simple pleasures, authentic flavors and innovative cuisine. Come shop our selection of 3,000 wines, 500 beers, and a wide variety of gourmet and NC products while you wait. Whether you are looking for a quick bite on your lunch break, or picking something up for a romantic beach picnic, we have something for everyone. Come visit us on MP. 4.5 in Kitty Hawk for all your wine, beer, and cheese needs. Cheers

